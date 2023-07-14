FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A farmer harvests rice crop in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad during special prayers on the death anniversary of Hazrat Usman Ghani, the third Caliph of Islam, at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
A woman wearing a sun protection clothing cools herself with an electric fan as visitors line up to visit the Panda enclosure on a sweltering day at a zoo in Beijing, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Earlier this week, Beijing reported more than nine straight days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), a streak unseen since 1961. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker catches watermelons during a downpour at a fruit market in Quezon City, Philippines, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Members of the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union hold up their signs during a rally against the government's labor policy in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Thousand medical workers launched a two-day strike on Thursday to demand better working conditions and increased support for public medical institutions, Yonhap news agency reported. The signs read "Expansion of public health." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ring-tailed lemurs take a nap underneath a wooden board with foods at a zoo on a sweltering day in Beijing, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Earlier this week, Beijing reported more than nine straight days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), a streak unseen since 1961. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Members of an honor guard march during a welcoming ceremony for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
People evacuated from the low lying areas of the flooded river Yamuna wait in a queue for free food in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Residential areas close to the river were flooded, submerging roads, cars and homes, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people from low-lying areas in the country's capital city. More than 100 people were killed this week after record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters gather for a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The country's main opposition party demanded that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina steps down ahead of the 2024 elections to ensure free and fair elections. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Supporters of Move Forward Party shouting outside parliament during the vote counting at the Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Pita, whose Move Forward Party ran first in Thailand's May 14 general election, was nominated to be prime minister at a joint session of Parliament's Upper and Lower House on Thursday, but failed to attain the majority vote needed to win the job, necessitating a new round of voting expected next week. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
By The Associated Press
 
July 7-13, 2023

A farmer harvests rice in India, Kashmiri Muslim women pray as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, a honor guard welcomes the Solomon Islands leader to Beijing, and people evacuated due to flooding wait for free food in New Delhi.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

In this image provided by Mississippi state Rep. Michael Evans, floodwaters surround a home in Louisville, Miss., Thursday, July 13, 2023. Flash flooding was also reported Thursday in Winston, Choctaw, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. (Mississippi state Rep. Michael Evans via the AP)
People rescued from cars and homes as torrential rain causes flash flooding in central Mississippi
More than a half-dozen people were rescued as torrential rain deluged central Mississippi and sent water over roads and into homes and businesses.
People evacuated from the flood plains of the river Yamuna rest in makeshift tents along a street in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Residential areas close to the river were flooded, submerging roads, cars and homes, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people from low-lying areas in the country's capital city. More than 100 people were killed this week after record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India over two weeks
Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India over two weeks. Authorities said Thursday that they used helicopters to rescue nearly 300 people who were stranded in the Chandertal area in the worst-hit Himachal Pradesh state.
A farmer harvests rice crop in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino.
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Snow shovels in hand, volunteers help Vermont communities clear the mud from epic floods
Volunteers have showed up with snow shovels across Vermont to help communities clear the mud from epic floods.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

