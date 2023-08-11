AP Week in Pictures: Asia

10 of 10 |

A rainbow appears in the sky over Peace Park in Nagasaki, Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, a day before the 78th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city. Early Tuesday morning, the storm was centered 350 kilometers (217 miles) south of Kagoshima, a city on the southwestern tip of Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu and south of Nagasaki. Khanun produced winds of 108 kph (67 mph) with gusts to 144 kph (89 mph) and was slowly moving north, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported. (Kyodo News via AP)