AP Week in Pictures: Asia
A man washes his clothes in a stream near debris left over after flood waters devastate the village of Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rain and high water levels on rivers in northeastern China were threatening cities downstream on Friday, prompting the evacuation of thousands, although the country appears to have averted the worst effects of the typhoon season battering parts of east Asia. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
People struggle to hold onto their umbrellas in the rain and wind in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, as the tropical storm named Khanun approaches the Korean Peninsular. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Residents wash their suitcase and belongings on a damaged bank of a canal clogged with flood debris in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. The death toll in recent flooding in China’s capital rose, officials said Wednesday, as much of the country’s north remains threatened by unusually heavy rainfall. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A resident clears mud from his home after floods devastated Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rain and high water levels on rivers in northeastern China were threatening cities downstream on Friday, prompting the evacuation of thousands, although the country appears to have averted the worst effects of the typhoon season battering parts of east Asia. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A daily wage laborer carries a metal frame at the construction site of an auditorium at Allahabad University in Prayagraj, India, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A student participates in a peace rally to mark the anniversary of World War II atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
A fishing boat is anchored at Boeung Tamok lake on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Sweden team members celebrate after defeating the United States in a penalty shootout in their Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
A woman from Nepal’s indigenous community wearing traditional ornaments participates in a rally to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A rainbow appears in the sky over Peace Park in Nagasaki, Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, a day before the 78th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city. Early Tuesday morning, the storm was centered 350 kilometers (217 miles) south of Kagoshima, a city on the southwestern tip of Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu and south of Nagasaki. Khanun produced winds of 108 kph (67 mph) with gusts to 144 kph (89 mph) and was slowly moving north, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported. (Kyodo News via AP)
Aug. 4-10, 2023
People clean up after devastating flooding in China and a tropical storm blows through South Korea. People in Nepal mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous People. A rainbow appears in the sky the day before the 78th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing in Nagasaki, Japan.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.
The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.
