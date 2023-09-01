AP Week in Pictures: Asia

8 of 10 |

Ethnic Chinese people throw imitation money known as ‘hell money’ to be burned as offerings, during the Hungry Ghost Festival in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The festival is celebrated during the seventh month of the Chinese lunar calendar, when prayers are offered to the dead and offerings of food and paper-made models of items such as televisions and cars are burned to appease wandering spirits as it is believed that the gates of hell are opened during the month and the souls of dead ancestors return to visit their relatives. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)