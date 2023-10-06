AP Week in Pictures: Asia | Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2023
Participants bow to pay respects to the People’s Heroes Monument during a ceremony to mark Martyr’s Day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A child talks to her mother behind a national flag as people gather on a street near Tiananmen Square to watch a flag-raising ceremony on the National Day in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people watched a flag-raising ceremony near Tiananmen Square on Sunday morning to celebrate the 74th National Day of the People’s Republic of China. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Soldiers perform during a parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Women pull a chariot during Indra Jatra, a festival that marks the end of the rainy season in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. According to a local myth, the god of rain Indra once disguised himself as a human to collect night jasmine for his mother but was captured by locals. In exchange for his release, it was agreed that the rain would be stopped and the souls of those departed in that year ascend to heaven.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
People look at debris after a fire gutted nearly a dozen shanties on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. According to officials four persons were injured in the fire the cause of which is not known. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Kashmiri Muslims raise their hands in prayer as a head priest displays a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, at the Hazratbal shrine on Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of the prophet, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin
Dark rain clouds hover over the Kovalam beach near Thiruvananthapuram, India, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Coco Gauff of the United States serves against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the first round of the women’s singles match in the China Open tennis tournament at the Lotus Court in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Uzbekistan’s Rustam Assakalov, top, and Kazakhstan’s Islam Umayev compete during their men’s greco-roman 97kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Runners prepare to compete during the women’s 100-meter final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian )
Lyu Ping of China, left, takes a punch from Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan, right, during boxing Men’s 51-57Kg semifinal match at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Hangzhou, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Voronina competes during the women’s heptathlon long jump at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Wang Zongyuan of China performs during men’s 1m Springboard diving final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Jinhua, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
India’s Divya Thadigol Subbaraju wears a sticker on her blinder showing an Asian Games mascot, as she prepares to shoot during the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match against China for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Participants bow to pay respects to the People’s Heroes Monument during a ceremony to mark Martyr’s Day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Participants bow to pay respects to the People’s Heroes Monument during a ceremony to mark Martyr’s Day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A child talks to her mother behind a national flag as people gather on a street near Tiananmen Square to watch a flag-raising ceremony on the National Day in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people watched a flag-raising ceremony near Tiananmen Square on Sunday morning to celebrate the 74th National Day of the People’s Republic of China. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A child talks to her mother behind a national flag as people gather on a street near Tiananmen Square to watch a flag-raising ceremony on the National Day in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people watched a flag-raising ceremony near Tiananmen Square on Sunday morning to celebrate the 74th National Day of the People’s Republic of China. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Soldiers perform during a parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Soldiers perform during a parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Women pull a chariot during Indra Jatra, a festival that marks the end of the rainy season in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. According to a local myth, the god of rain Indra once disguised himself as a human to collect night jasmine for his mother but was captured by locals. In exchange for his release, it was agreed that the rain would be stopped and the souls of those departed in that year ascend to heaven.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Women pull a chariot during Indra Jatra, a festival that marks the end of the rainy season in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. According to a local myth, the god of rain Indra once disguised himself as a human to collect night jasmine for his mother but was captured by locals. In exchange for his release, it was agreed that the rain would be stopped and the souls of those departed in that year ascend to heaven.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
People look at debris after a fire gutted nearly a dozen shanties on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. According to officials four persons were injured in the fire the cause of which is not known. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
People look at debris after a fire gutted nearly a dozen shanties on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. According to officials four persons were injured in the fire the cause of which is not known. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Kashmiri Muslims raise their hands in prayer as a head priest displays a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, at the Hazratbal shrine on Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of the prophet, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin
Kashmiri Muslims raise their hands in prayer as a head priest displays a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, at the Hazratbal shrine on Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of the prophet, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin
Dark rain clouds hover over the Kovalam beach near Thiruvananthapuram, India, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Dark rain clouds hover over the Kovalam beach near Thiruvananthapuram, India, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Coco Gauff of the United States serves against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the first round of the women’s singles match in the China Open tennis tournament at the Lotus Court in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Coco Gauff of the United States serves against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the first round of the women’s singles match in the China Open tennis tournament at the Lotus Court in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Uzbekistan’s Rustam Assakalov, top, and Kazakhstan’s Islam Umayev compete during their men’s greco-roman 97kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Uzbekistan’s Rustam Assakalov, top, and Kazakhstan’s Islam Umayev compete during their men’s greco-roman 97kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Runners prepare to compete during the women’s 100-meter final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian )
Runners prepare to compete during the women’s 100-meter final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian )
Lyu Ping of China, left, takes a punch from Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan, right, during boxing Men’s 51-57Kg semifinal match at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Hangzhou, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Lyu Ping of China, left, takes a punch from Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan, right, during boxing Men’s 51-57Kg semifinal match at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Hangzhou, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Voronina competes during the women’s heptathlon long jump at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Voronina competes during the women’s heptathlon long jump at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Wang Zongyuan of China performs during men’s 1m Springboard diving final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Jinhua, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Wang Zongyuan of China performs during men’s 1m Springboard diving final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Jinhua, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
India’s Divya Thadigol Subbaraju wears a sticker on her blinder showing an Asian Games mascot, as she prepares to shoot during the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match against China for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
India’s Divya Thadigol Subbaraju wears a sticker on her blinder showing an Asian Games mascot, as she prepares to shoot during the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match against China for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Participants bowed to pay respects to the People’s Heroes Monument during a ceremony marking Martyrs Day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. In Jakarta, Indonesia, soldiers performed in a parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian armed forces. In Kathmandu, Nepal, women pulled a chariot during Indra Jatra, a festival that marks the end of the rainy season. Athletes from around Asia competed in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com