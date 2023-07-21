AP Week in Pictures: Asia

6 of 8 |

Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, travels after it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Indian spacecraft blazed its way to the far side of the moon Friday in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface, the country’s space agency said. A successful landing would make India the fourth country, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, to achieve the feat. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)