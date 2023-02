A devotee dressed as Hindu goddess Kali participates in a procession on the eve of Shivratri festival in Jammu, India, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The festival dedicated to the worship of Shiva, will be marked across the country on Saturday. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Feb. 17-23, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

