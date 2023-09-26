Chinese gymnast Zhang Boheng wins men’s all-around at the Asian Games. The Paris Olympics are next

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Chinese gymnast Zhang Boheng won the men’s all-around title Tuesday at the Asian Games, putting himself up as a name to watch at next year’s Paris Olympics.

Zhang missed out on competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but won the all-around title later in the year in Japan at the world championships.

“Missing Tokyo was actually a very precious learning experience for me,” Zhang said in his biography for the Asian Games.

Takeru Kitazono of Japan took silver, with bronze for Lan Xingyu of China.

The all-around medal was one of the most high-profile events on Day 3 at the Asian Games.

Other countries win medals at the Asian Games in addition to China, but it can be difficult to notice with the host country’s total dominance. Through 93 gold medals awarded so far, China has claimed 49. South Korea and Japan are far behind as China’s major challengers.

ESPORTS MEDALS

Thailand won the first medal ever awarded at the Asian Games in esports, beating Vietnam on Tuesday in Arena of Valor Asian Games Version to take bronze in the competition.

China won the gold medal, with silver for Malaysia.

Online games are swelling globally in players and revenue, and the esports competition at a purpose-built 4,500-seat stadium in Hangzhou has proved to be one of the most popular events at this year’s games.

After being a demonstration sport at the last games in Jakarta, Indonesia, it’s part of the medal competition for the first time this year.

The competition features five PC games and two mobile games, covering both the multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA, and single-player genre.

The International Olympic Committee would like to be involved in esports in some way because of the revenue possibilities, but IOC president Thomas Bach has spoken out againt the violence portrayed in esports.

Arena of Valor Asian Games Version, also known as Honor of Kings, is a mobile game that pits two teams of five against each other on a simulated battlefield.

The other games in this year’s competition are: League of Legends; Peace Elite Asian Games Version (also known as PUBG Mobile); Dota 2; Dream Three Kingdoms 2; Street Fighter V: Champion Edition; and EA Sports FC (also known as FIFA Online 4).

THAI FIRST

Tokyo Olympic champion Panipak Wongpattanakit did it again in the Asian Games. She picked up gold in taekwondo at 49 kilograms on Monday, defeating Guo Qing of China. Her gold medal was Thailand’s only gold in Tokyo, and the gold in Hangzhou was the first for the country at this year’s Asian Games. Teammate Banlung Tubtimdang followed up on Tuesday with gold at 63 kilograms.

MONGOLIAN SILVER

Gonchigsuren Batkhuyag of Mongolia had to settle for silver in Tuesday’s 100-kilogram judo final. Mongolia has yet to win a gold in this year’s Asian Games and the best hope may come later in freestyle wrestling with Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur.

BRUNEI’S MEDAL

Brunei has never won a gold medal at the Asian Games, but Basma Lachkar took silver in wushu this year for the country’s best-ever result. Wushu was introduced into Brunei about 15 years ago by China.

CRICKET BIGGIES

India and Pakistan are favored to reach the men’s cricket final on Oct. 7. The powers in the tournament — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — don’t enter play until the quarterfinal stage on Oct. 3-4. Meanwhile, teams like Mongolia will be in action. Mongolia’s average cricket team age is 19.

RUGBY SEVENS

Hong Kong defeated South Korea 14-7 to take the men’s title on Tuesday, and China edged Japan 22-21 for the women’s gold.

___

