China keeps raking in the golds as it dominates Asian Games on home soil in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Chinese swimmer Wu Shutong took Asian Games gold Friday in the 10-kilometer race, finishing seconds ahead of her competition from Japan in the more-than two-hour race, which she swam just days after her 18th birthday.

“I find it a little hard to believe,” she said.

Wu spent most of the race behind Airi Ebina of Japan and Chinese teammate Sun Jiake, but was able to turn it up a notch near the end as Ebina started to slightly falter.

“She didn’t have the strength and couldn’t speed up, so I accelerated to catch up,” Wu said. “I just swam as hard as I could, nothing too tactical.”

Wu finished with a time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, 36.4 seconds, only 8.5 seconds ahead of Ebina and 21.5 seconds ahead of Sun. Teng Yu-Wen of Taiwan was more than four minutes behind in fourth place.

Wu, who turned 18 on Tuesday, said she felt lucky to be able to celebrate her birthday at the Asian Games.

“Competing in the Hangzhou Asian Games is my gift for my birthday,” she said.

Ebina said she was a “little disappointed” but still happy to have won the silver medal.

“Before the race I had planned to take the lead for the whole race, and keep the peak form for myself,” she said. “It was unfortunate that I couldn’t keep it until the end, but I’m happy with the result.”

The Asian Games feature 12,500 participants from 45 nations and territories — more than the 10,500 from about 200 delegations expected at next year’s Paris Olympics.

Chinese athletes have typically dominated the competition and this year is no exception with more than 340 medals won by Day 13 of the 15-day event, more than half of them gold.

South Korea and Japan have been jockeying for second place in the overall medal count, but each has fewer than half of China’s total.

DRAGON BOAT

In the popular Dragon Boat races, China’s women took gold in the 1,000-meter final, but its men had to settle for silver behind a strong Indonesian team.

The sport features a team of 12 paddlers in long, narrow boats decorated with Chinese dragon heads, who row to the beat of a drummer in the bow, with a steerer in the stern to guide the boat.

After edging out Indonesia by a fraction of a second to win the 500-meter gold Thursday, China’s men lost by a fraction of a second to them in Friday’s 1,000-meter race.

“Indonesia is quite strong,” Chinese competitor Lv Luhui said.

Myanmar’s men took bronze.

In the women’s race, China’s team won by nearly four seconds, with Indonesia finishing second and South Korea taking bronze.

The Chinese women also took gold in the earlier 500-meter and 200-meter races.

“The dragon boat spirit is a representation of our national spirit of China and we have been training hard for a long time,” coach Chen Zhong said.

By contrast, Lee Hyeonjoo of South Korea said her sprint-oriented team had only prepared 20 days for the longer race, adding that they were more than pleased with third place.

“I am so happy now,” she said. “China is a strong team, they are very good. We just didn’t have as much power as them.”

CRICKET

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib ushered his team to a four-wicket upset win over Pakistan and into the cricket final against India.

The pre-tournament expectation of a gold medal showdown between cricket rivals India and Pakistan was on track when the Indians easily beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first of the semifinal matches. But Afghanistan ended any chance of that by chasing down Pakistan’s meagre total of 115 with more than two overs to spare.

Gulbadin, a veteran allrounder who was captain of Afghanistan’s team at the 2019 World Cup, hit two sixes and a four in the 18th over to finish unbeaten on 26 from 19 deliveries as his team reached 116-6.

KAYAK

Sixteen-year-old Yekaterina Tarantseva, by far the youngest competitor in the event, won bronze in the women’s kayak for Kazakhstan.

She said it had been an “amazing and unforgettable experience” to compete at the Asian Games, and that it had given her new confidence.

“I didn’t believe this could happen, but I fought to the end,” she said. “All my opponents are older, and I was a bit afraid, but I fought all the way.”

Thirty-year-old Chang Chu-Han of Taiwan won the gold and 31-year-old Li Lu of China took silver.

In the men’s canoe, Xie Yuancong of China won gold, with Anvar Klevleev of Uzbekistan taking silver and Alexandr Kulikov of Kazakhstan winning bronze.

