AP WNBA Power Poll

By The Associated PressJune 20, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 19, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

WLPtsPvHighLow
1. Las Vegas (12)101144111
2. Connecticut93131223
3. New York73115335
4. Washington74108435
5. Atlanta55100627
6. Los Angeles5676769
7. Dallas56635610
8. Chicago57596611
9. Indiana47581069
10. Seattle373912711
11. Minnesota382911912
12. Phoenix281481112
