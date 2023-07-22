Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Aston Villa signs France international Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen

FILE - Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa League quarterfinals, second leg, soccer match between Union St. Gilloise and Leverkusen at Anderlecht Stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — English Premier League team Aston Villa has signed France international Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of 55 million euros ($61 million).

Villa said on Saturday the speedy 24-year-old forward “has already linked up with his new teammates on their tour of the United States.”

The English club did not give any details of Diaby’s new contract but said the move was still “subject to international clearance and a work visa.”

Diaby had two years left on his contract with Leverkusen, where he starred after joining at age 19 from hometown club Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

“Moussa Diaby developed into a fantastic player in his time at Bayer 04,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “The level of professionalism and determination with which he went about his job every day was truly exceptional. Moussa has left his mark on our team in recent years with his special style of play and tremendous speed. He has his heart in the right place.”

Diaby scored 49 goals and set up 48 more in 173 competitive games for Leverkusen. He has played 10 games for France.

Leverkusen earlier announced it signed 22-year-old Nigerian forward Victor Boniface from Belgian team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. He scored two goals against Leverkusen when the sides met in the Europa League last season.

