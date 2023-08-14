Mings joins Buendia as long-term injury absentees for Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa was dealt a second huge early-season injury blow on Monday, with England defender Tyrone Mings set for a long time on the sidelines with what the club said is a “significant knee injury.”

Mings writhed in pain and was carried off the field on a stretcher after hurting his right knee while making an interception during the first half of Villa’s 5-1 loss at Newcastle on Saturday.

“The defender has undergone scans,” Villa said, “and will unfortunately require surgery ahead of a lengthy rehabilitation process.”

Attacking midfielder Emi Buendia is also facing months out after sustaining a knee injury in training on Wednesday.

Mings and Buendia were key players for Villa as the team improved in the second half of last season under manager Unai Emery.

Villa will play in the Europa Conference League this season.

