Israel-Hamas war
Trump gag order
Colorado train derailment
Cricket returns to Olympics
Rite Aid bankruptcy
Sports

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Texas Rangers Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
1 of 2 | 

Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Texas Rangers Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim reacts after Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez strikes out during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
2 of 2 | 

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim reacts after Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez strikes out during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is dealing with an ailment as the Astros face the Texas Rangers in the AL Championship Series, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the illness publicly.

Manager Dusty Baker deflected when asked about Alvarez’s health prior to ALCS Game 2 on Monday.

“He’s fine,” Baker said. “He’s better today than he was yesterday.”

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott practices before the baseball NL Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Phillies host Game 1 on Monday, Oct. 16. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Phillies stick with the same team that got them to the NLCS. Diamondbacks add a pitcher
FILE - Miami Marlins General Manager Kim Ng speaks with the news media, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Miami. Kim Ng is leaving the Miami Marlins after three seasons as their general manager, Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman said Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Ng, the first female general manager in MLB history, was in the final year of her contract after being hired in November 2020.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Kim Ng, MLB’s 1st female GM, is leaving the Miami Marlins after making the playoffs in 3rd season
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS

Alvarez’s illness was first reported by The Athletic.

Alvarez was not on the field for introductions or the national anthem before Game 1 on Sunday night. Alvarez, who hit .438 with four homers and six RBIs in the Division Series, had an uncharacteristically poor game in the 2-0 loss, going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Baker added that people often have to work when they aren’t feeling well.

“Like I was telling somebody yesterday, as a responsible man, a family man, you go to work, you know,” the 74-year-old manager said. “And I never saw my dad in the bed ever sick, and I’m sure he was sick. And sometimes as a man you just go to work.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb