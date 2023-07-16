Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises
Sports

Shohei Ohtani homers in 9th inning, Angels win 13-12 in 10th on Astros error

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is given the kabuto after his home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
1 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is given the kabuto after his home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) high fives third base coach Bill Haselman, right, after hitting a homer during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
2 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) high fives third base coach Bill Haselman, right, after hitting a homer during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs on his home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
3 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs on his home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
4 of 8 | 

Houston Astros’ Jose Abreu celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Moustakas (8) hugs teammate Mickey Moniak after scoring a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
5 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Moustakas (8) hugs teammate Mickey Moniak after scoring a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astro' Jose Abreu, foreground, celebrates hitting after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
6 of 8 | 

Houston Astro’ Jose Abreu, foreground, celebrates hitting after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani takes off his helmet after swinging for a strike during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
7 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani takes off his helmet after swinging for a strike during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels surround Taylor Ward (3) after the Angels defeated the Houston Astros in 10 innings in a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Trey Cabbage scored on Grae Kessinger's throwing error on Ward's grounder, giving the Angels a 13-12 victory. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
8 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels surround Taylor Ward (3) after the Angels defeated the Houston Astros in 10 innings in a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Trey Cabbage scored on Grae Kessinger’s throwing error on Ward’s grounder, giving the Angels a 13-12 victory. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By GREG BEACHAM
 
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels rallied from a six-run deficit in the seventh inning and a three-run deficit in the ninth before they walked off in the 10th on an unlikely Astros error.

The Halos can only hope their next win is a little bit less grueling than the 13-12 victory that snapped their six-game losing streak Saturday night.

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 33rd homer to key the Angels’ ninth-inning rally, and rookie Trey Cabbage scored on rookie shortstop Grae Kessinger’s throwing error in the 10th.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani allows 4 earned runs, takes the loss in the Astros’ 7-5 win over the spiraling Angels
Shohei Ohtani allowed four earned runs on five hits and left the mound in the sixth inning shortly before Mauricio Dubon’s tiebreaking two-run single in the Houston Astros’ 7-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
American League manager Dusty Baker, of the Houston Astros, smiles during an All-Star Game press conference, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Dusty Baker buys his All-Star coaches blazers after getting them suits last year
Dusty Baker and the All-Star Game are tailor made for each other. After buying suits for his All-Star coaches last year, Baker purchased sports jackets for Tuesday night’s game.
Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez runs the bases after hitting an RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Kelenic’s double, Gilbert’s strong start help Mariners over Astros 3-1
Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run double to back up a strong start by Logan Gilbert and give the Seattle Mariners a 3-1 win over Houston Astros.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano looks over to first base before throwing during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Toronto, Thursday, June 29 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Blue Jays’ Romano replaces Astros’ Valdez on American League All-Star roster
Toronto closer Jordan Romano is replacing Houston starter Framber Valdez on the American League roster for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle.

Kessinger threw wide of first base while attempting to turn an easy inning-ending double play on Taylor Ward’s grounder. Cabbage scored in only his second major league game to set off a wild celebration for the Angels, concluding their second victory in 12 games in improbable fashion.

“To say that win was needed is an understatement,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

Kessinger entered the game in the bottom of the 10th after starting shortstop Jeremy Peña felt a right hamstring injury while batting in the top of the inning. Houston starter Framber Valdez also left the game with an apparent left calf injury in the seventh, but manager Dusty Baker said the team is hopeful both injuries were only cramps.

“They started hitting us all over the ballpark,” Baker said. “You just hate to end the game like that. Just a bad, bad loss for us.”

The AL West rivals combined for 18 runs in the final four innings, and Houston’s bullpen imploded, allowing eight hits and eight runs — six earned.

The Angels tied tied it 9-9 in the seventh on Mike Moustakas’ dramatic three-run homer. Chas McCormick put Houston back ahead with a two-run homer in the eighth, and Yainer Diaz added an RBI single in the ninth to put the Astros up 12-9.

Star closer Ryan Pressly hadn’t allowed a hit since June 15 before he blew that three-run lead, starting with Ohtani’s 404-foot leadoff shot to center. Hunter Renfroe’s RBI single tied it in the ninth, but Pressly eventually stranded two Angels in scoring position.

“It gives us a lot of momentum moving forward,” Moustakas said. “A lot happened throughout that game, and we found a way to come back and win. That shows we can do it. Fantastic team win.”

All-Star closer Carlos Estevez (3-1) pitched a scoreless 10th inning for Los Angeles, and Phil Maton (2-3) lost without allowing a hit.

José Abreu hit a three-run homer during a five-run seventh inning for the Astros, but the Angels responded with an even bigger rally that included rookie Zach Neto’s two-run homer.

Neto connected off Valdez, who abruptly left with an athletic trainer two pitches later, midway through Ohtani’s at-bat. Valdez matched his career high with 13 strikeouts, but yielded seven hits and five runs on 103 pitches.

Kyle Tucker drove in three runs for the Astros.

Reid Detmers yielded four runs on five hits and three walks over six innings for the Angels.

GOOD RESPONSE

In the second inning, Luis Rengifo hit only his second homer since June 7. The infielder got pulled from Friday’s loss when he failed to hustle after the ball following an error, allowing Houston’s runners to advance. Rengifo took postgame responsibility for his lapse.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Yordan Alvarez worked out in Houston, and the slugger is feeling better after falling ill earlier in the week, manager Dusty Baker said. Alvarez’s rehab assignment for his right oblique strain was delayed by his illness. Houston still doesn’t know when he’ll head to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Angels: Ohtani is tentatively expected to make his next mound start Friday against Pittsburgh despite the minor finger injuries that have hampered his past three starts, Nevin said. Ohtani is bothered by a finger blister and by a cracked fingernail. ... Brandon Drury (bruised left shoulder) and rookie C Logan O’Hoppe (labrum) both began hitting off a tee this weekend. Drury was injured June 27, but hopes to return next week. O’Hoppe has been out since late April, and he’s on track for a possible return in August.

UP NEXT

Houston’s Cristian Javier (7-1, 4.34 ERA) goes after his first victory in six starts in the series finale Sunday when he faces the Halos’ Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.25 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports