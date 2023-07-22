Kyle Tucker hits 3 HRs and drives in 4 runs as the Astros beat the Athletics 6-4

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Sports

Kyle Tucker hits 3 HRs and drives in 4 runs as the Astros beat the Athletics 6-4

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
1 of 6 | 

Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker, right, watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker celebrates in the dugout with teammates after his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
2 of 6 | 

Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker celebrates in the dugout with teammates after his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oakland Athletics shortstop Nick Allen throws out Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon at first base after a ground ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
3 of 6 | 

Oakland Athletics shortstop Nick Allen throws out Houston Astros’ Mauricio Dubon at first base after a ground ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena, right, steals second base against Oakland Athletics shortstop Nick Allen during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
4 of 6 | 

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena, right, steals second base against Oakland Athletics shortstop Nick Allen during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oakland Athletics outfielders Tony Kemp (5) and JJ Bleday watch the ball go over the fence for a two-run home run by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
5 of 6 | 

Oakland Athletics outfielders Tony Kemp (5) and JJ Bleday watch the ball go over the fence for a two-run home run by Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
6 of 6 | 

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
 
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career and drove in four runs, Alex Bregman also went deep and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4 on Friday night.

Tucker, who entered the game hitting .351 against left-handers, improved on that from the outset. The 26-year-old right fielder hit a solo homer off A’s starter JP Sears in the first inning that extended his road hitting streak to 18 games. Tucker hit a two-run shot off Sears in the fifth inning and added a solo homer into the right field stands off Tayler Scott in the seventh for his 17th of the season.

It was the fifth multi-homer game of Tucker’s career, including playoffs.

Other news
Houston Astros pitcher J.P. France throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Rookie France shuts down A’s and Tucker delivers go-ahead two-run double as Astros win 3-1
Rookie J.P. France struck out five while pitching into the eighth inning for the first time this season to win his third straight decision, Kyle Tucker hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth, and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1.
Oakland Athletics pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas
The Oakland Athletics have traded right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas.
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong, left, prepares to tag out Oakland Athletics' JJ Bleday at home during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A’s hit 3 two-run homers to beat the Red Sox 6-5
JJ Bleday, Cody Thomas and Jace Peterson each hit two-run home runs, and the Oakland Athletics won their second straight following an eight-game skid, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-5.
Oakland Athletics' JJ Bleday (33) celebrates with Aledmys Díaz, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Noda and Bleday homer in 2nd, A’s beat Red Sox 3-0 to end 8-game skid
Ryan Noda and JJ Bleday homered in the second inning and the Oakland Athletics ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Houston’s Framber Valdez (8-6), who left his last start due to a left calf cramp, pitched five uneven innings and beat Oakland for the third time this season. The 29-year-old left-hander allowed six hits and four runs with four strikeouts and two walks, helping the Astros win their ninth straight against Oakland in a streak that dated to last season.

Ryan Pressly, the fifth Astros reliever used by manager Dusty Baker who was pitching in his third straight game, recorded the final three outs for his 23rd save this season and the 100th of his career.

Tony Kemp had two hits, was hit by a pitch and scored twice for the MLB-worst A’s (27-73). Oakland has lost 10 of 12 overall.

Bregman homered after an exhausting 11-pitch at-bat against Sears (1-7) in the first inning.

Trailing 3-0, the A’s chipped away. Jordan Diaz had an RBI single in the third and then Oakland scored three more in the fifth to chase Valdez.

Diaz drew a bases-loaded walk, Aledmys Díaz had a sacrifice fly, and Zack Gelof scored on a groundout to cut Houston’s lead to 5-4.

The A’s got the tying run on base with no outs in the eighth against Hector Neris, but Neris got Cody Thomas to pop out before Seth Brown grounded into a double play.

The only pitcher to remain in Oakland’s rotation all season, Sears allowed eight hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. Sears is winless since June 11.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve (oblique) took infield and did some hitting before the game for the third time since his injury. Baker said the next move in Altuve’s rehab would be decided after the game. … OF Yordan Alvarez is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land and could rejoin the team when it begins a homestand in Houston on Monday.

Athletics: RF Brent Rooker was originally in the lineup, but was a late scratch due to illness. Seth Brown started in his absence. … Kemp had his left hand examined after getting hit by a pitch, but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Astros RHP Cristian Javier (7-1, 4.39 ERA) faces the A’s on Saturday and is looking for his first victory since June 3. Javier is winless and hasn’t made it past the sixth inning over his previous six starts. Oakland RHP Paul Blackburn (1-2, 5.48) is winless in six career games (five starts) against Houston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports