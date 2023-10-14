Israel-Hamas war
Houston reliever Graveman won’t be on ALCS roster against Texas because of shoulder problem

Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Astros won 7-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros reliever Kendall Graveman won’t be on the AL Championship Series roster against the Texas Rangers because of right shoulder discomfort.

The right-hander missed the Division Series with the problem but had hoped that he could recover in time for the next round.

Instead, manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that “he’s not improved” and Graveman wouldn’t be on the roster for the series, which begins Sunday night.

Graveman, who was acquired in a trade with the White Sox in July, was 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances for Houston this season.

