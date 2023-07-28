Astros acquire reliever Graveman from White Sox for minor league catcher Lee

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Sports

Astros acquire reliever Graveman from White Sox for minor league catcher Lee

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros acquired reliever Kendall Graveman from the Chicago White Sox on Friday in exchange for minor league catcher Korey Lee.

General manager Dana Brown announced the trade that brought the right-handed Graveman back to Houston after he spent the last two months of the 2021 season with the Astros.

“We feel like he’s going to come in here and make an impact,” Brown said. “He could pitch some high pressure innings for us and his stuff is really good, very competitive, the ball moves all over the place. So we felt like he was a fit both for the team and his ability and to gel with our clubhouse makeup.”

Graveman was 3-4 with eight saves and a 3.48 ERA in 45 appearances for the White Sox this season. In his first stint with the Astros after a trade from Seattle, he had a 3.13 ERA in 23 appearances.

Other news
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu (79), right, is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
José Siri doubles, scores tiebreaking run to lift Rays past Astros, 4-3
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia jogs around the bases after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
García’s grand slam highlights 4-homer game as AL West-leading Rangers beat Astros 13-5
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments before the unveiling of the 2024 All-Star game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for 2024 game on July 16, and all of the activities around the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners

In the 2021 postseason, he had a 1.64 ERA in nine appearances, including three in the World Series.

The 32-year-old Graveman has a career 4.00 ERA and 24 saves in nine major league seasons.

Lee was a first-round pick by the Astros in the 2019 draft from California-Berkeley. He made his major league debut last year and hit .160 with two doubles and four RBIs in 12 appearances.

He spent all this season with Triple-A Sugar Land, where he is hitting .283 with five homers and 32 RBIs.

“You hate to lose some of your prospects,” Brown said. “But at the end of the day, we thought we had a chance to really bridge the gap to the end of our bullpen and win more games.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports