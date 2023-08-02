Houston’s pitchers rave about Maldonado after the veteran catches third no-hitter

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Houston’s pitchers rave about Maldonado after the veteran catches third no-hitter

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado celebrates with starting pitcher Framber Valdez after a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
1 of 3 | 

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado celebrates with starting pitcher Framber Valdez after a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, right, celebrates with catcher Martin Maldonado after throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
2 of 3 | 

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, right, celebrates with catcher Martin Maldonado after throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, center, is embraced by catcher Martin Maldonado and third baseman Alex Bregman after throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
3 of 3 | 

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, center, is embraced by catcher Martin Maldonado and third baseman Alex Bregman after throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — When Martín Maldonado caught Framber Valdez’s no-hitter for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians, it gave him three no-hitters in his career, tying him for third-most in MLB history.

It’s no surprise to anyone associated with the Astros that Maldonado’s been behind the plate for so many big games.

“He’s one of the hardest-working guys on this team ... he’s essentially our quarterback,” closer Ryan Pressly said.

Tuesday was the first time Maldonado caught a no-hitter thrown by a single pitcher. He made major league history last year when he became the first player to catch two combined no-hitters when Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Pressly combined to no-hit the Yankees on June 25.

Other news
Houston Astros' Chas McCormick is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
McCormick homers twice to give Astros 3-2 win over Guardians, series sweep
New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
MLB trade deadline analysis: AL West leaders loaded up on starting pitchers
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, center, is embraced by catcher Martin Maldonado and third baseman Alex Bregman after throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Framber Valdez throws no-hitter as Astros beat Guardians 2-0

That came after he caught a combined no-hitter for Houston by Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski against Seattle on Aug. 3, 2019.

“He’s a great person and means a great deal to me,” Javier said in Spanish through a translator. “For me, it’s almost like God put him here for us, to be able to guide us through these games.”

Maldonado, who is in his 13th major league season, is proud to have his place in the MLB record books by catching his third no-hitter. Carlos Ruiz and Jason Varitek are the only catchers with more than him, tied for first with four apiece.

Maldonado noted that his success behind the plate doesn’t come easy, requiring hours of work and study away from the field. He spoke of trying to put together game plans at home in the evenings while his two young children seem to delight in trying to distract him.

“It’s a lot of sacrifices. I’ll be up at night reading reports … and whoever has kids, you know they’re jumping all over you,” he said. “So, I’ve got to give them a paper and say: ‘Hey just do some work with me.’ And they’re writing crazy stuff on the paper.”

So, he appreciates when people acknowledge all he does to help the team.

“All the hard work I put in all the time, on a daily basis to call a game or to get a game plan together I think it shows,” he said. “And it makes you think it’s worth every minute.”

The 36-year-old Maldonado is Houston’s starting catcher, having played 79 games at the position this season. But some have criticized manager Dusty Baker for sticking with him over rookie Yainer Díaz because of Maldonado’s struggles at the plate.

Maldonado is hitting just .167 with eight homers and 18 RBIs this season, while Díaz entered Wednesday batting .276 with 13 home runs and 31 RBIs in 66 games split mostly between designated hitter and catcher.

Baker certainly hears the criticism, but isn’t worried about it, because he’s far more concerned about what his catcher does on defense than at the plate.

“I’ve said it before, and it’s fallen on deaf ears … but he means a ton to our pitching staff,” Baker said.

He compared the situation with Maldonado and Diaz to one in Atlanta when Hall of Famer Greg Maddux was pitching for the Braves.

“I looked it up, that was similar to Atlanta when they had that great pitching staff, and they had Javy Lopez hitting 30 home runs, but Greg Maddox wanted Eddie Pérez to catch him,” Baker said. “If they don’t score you haven’t lost, and you’ve got a better chance to win.”

Maldonado’s skill was evident Tuesday night when Valdez rarely shook him off, and Javier said he didn’t shake him off once in the seven innings of the no-hitter he pitched against the Yankees.

“Maldy and I were a pretty good combination there,” Javier said. “I just trusted every single time he put a pitch down.”

Along with his dogged preparation, Houston’s pitchers love Maldonado’s calm demeanor. Neris, who threw the eighth inning of the no-hitter against the Yankees, said no matter what the situation is, he can always count on Maldonado to settle things down.

“That matters a lot,” Neris said. “When you have a guy like him that’s a veteran, smart — he thinks about you versus the hitter, so you don’t have to have any frustration. Because you say: ‘Maldy’s got it, and he can help me in any situation.’”

Maldonado has received a lot of credit for helping aid the development of Houston’s young pitchers like Javier, Valdez, José Urquidy and Luis García. But one of the best things about him, is that he’s also always looking for ways to help the team’s veterans improve, too.

Neris and Pressly, who are both 34, couldn’t stop raving about him, and 40-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who was reacquired by the Astros Tuesday, never shied away from praising him in his first stint with the team.

“I think for this group we have here to have Maldy behind home plate is the best,” Neris said. “It’s like the perfect complement for us.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb