Sports

Maldonado’s homer in eighth gives Houston Astros 3-2 win over Seattle Mariners

Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros’ Martin Maldonado celebrates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado is congratulated in the dugout after his home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros’ Martin Maldonado is congratulated in the dugout after his home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Seattle Mariners' Jose Caballero celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners’ Jose Caballero celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker is congratulated in the dugout after scoring against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker is congratulated in the dugout after scoring against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker stands at third base after hitting an RBI double against the Seattle Mariners and advancing on a throwing error during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker stands at third base after hitting an RBI double against the Seattle Mariners and advancing on a throwing error during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford throws out Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon at first during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford throws out Houston Astros’ Mauricio Dubon at first during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez walks near the mound after giving up an RBI single to Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez walks near the mound after giving up an RBI single to Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena receives the throw from catcher Martin Maldonado as Seattle Mariners' Jose Caballero steals second base during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena receives the throw from catcher Martin Maldonado as Seattle Mariners’ Jose Caballero steals second base during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Maldonado hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

The game was tied at 2-all with one out in the eighth when Maldonado sent a slider from Andrés Muñoz (2-2) 371 feet to left-center to put the Astros on top.

The Mariners squandered a chance to take the lead in the top of the inning when Hector Neris (5-2) struggled with control. He hit Ty France with a pitch to start inning and France moved to second on a wild pitch. Neris then walked Teoscar Hernandez and Eugenio Suárez to load the bases.

But he escaped the bases-loaded jam by striking out pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh on three pitches, retiring pinch-hitter Mike Ford on a pop out and fanning José Caballero to end the inning.

Neris screamed and beat his chest as he left the mound to a huge ovation. Ryan Pressly walked Julio Rodríguez with two outs in the ninth but retired France on a fly ball to get his 20th save.

Kyle Tucker doubled with an RBI and Alex Bregman drove in a run for the Astros, who snapped a two-game skid and collected their 50th win of the season.

Caballero had two hits and an RBI for the Mariners, who were 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners.

Houston starter Framber Valdez allowed five hits and two runs with six strikeouts in six innings.

Rookie Bryan Woo yielded three hits and two runs in six innings in his seventh major league start. He was great after a tough first inning.

Jeremy Peña singled with one out in the first and scored on Tucker’s double to right field to put Houston up 1-0. Tucker advanced to third on the play on a throwing error by right fielder Dylan Moore.

Bregman then singled to left field to score Tucker and make it 2-0.

Woo settled down after that, retiring the next 16 batters. The Astros didn’t have another baserunner until Tucker walked with two outs in the sixth inning. Tucker stole second base, but Woo retired Bregman to end the inning.

Caballero singled with no outs in the third and stole second and third with one out. J.P. Crawford’s single that sailed over Peña’s head scored Caballero to cut the lead to 2-1.

Hernandez opened the fourth with a double to left field before Suárez walked. Hernandez stole third with two outs in the inning and scored on Caballero’s grounder to center field to tie it at 2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP José Urquidy (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game Sunday. If that goes well, the next step will be a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land. … DH Yordan Alvarez (right oblique strain) took batting practice on the field for a second straight day Saturday. Manager Dusty Baker said he might face Urquidy in his simulated game Sunday.

UP NEXT

Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (6-5, 3.82 ERA) opposes RHP Brandon Bielak (4-4, 3.81) when the series wraps up Sunday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports