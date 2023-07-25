FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Sports

McCormick has 6 RBIs, Díaz hits RBI single in the ninth to give Astros 10-9 win over Rangers

Houston Astros' Chas McCormick watches his three-run home run tie a baseball game during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros' Chas McCormick watches his three-run home run tie a baseball game during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros designated hitter Yainer Diaz ties a baseball game with an RBI sacrifice fly during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros designated hitter Yainer Diaz ties a baseball game with an RBI sacrifice fly during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Texas Rangers' Josh Smith (47) is congratulated by Josh Jung after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith (47) is congratulated by Josh Jung after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung, left, is congratulated by Nathaniel Lowe after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung, left, is congratulated by Nathaniel Lowe after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Brandon Bielak delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Brandon Bielak delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros' Chas McCormick celebrates after hitting a two-run double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros' Chas McCormick celebrates after hitting a two-run double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Texas Rangers' Josh Smith celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, scores the winning run past Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, on a walkoff single by Yainer Diaz during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, scores the winning run past Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, on a walkoff single by Yainer Diaz during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick homered with a career-high six RBIs before a tiebreaking RBI single by Yainer Díaz with one out in the ninth lifted the Houston Astros to a 10-9 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

The victory moves Houston within 2 games of the Rangers, who lead the AL West.

Rookie Alex Speas (0-2) walked Kyle Tucker to start the ninth before McCormick walked with one out. Díaz then lined his single to right field and Tucker slid in just before the tag to set off Houston’s celebration.

The play was reviewed and upheld.

Ryan Pressly (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

The Rangers led 9-6 when Aroldis Chapman walked consecutive batters with one out in the seventh before McCormick connected on a three-run shot to left-center to tie it.

Josh Jung and Josh H. Smith both homered for the Rangers, who have dropped three of their last four after winning six straight after the All-Star break.

It was tied at 6 entering the seventh before Travis Jankowski singled and moved to second on an error by Jake Meyers on the play. Nathaniel Lowe walked before a single by Jung.

Phil Maton then walked Jonah Heim to give Texas a 7-6 lead and end his night.

Ryne Stanek took over and retired Duran before his bases-loaded walked of Mitch Garver sent home another run. The Rangers extended the lead to 9-6 on a sacrifice fly by Leody Taveras.

Texas starter Jon Gray allowed seven hits and six runs with six strikeouts in five innings to remain winless since June 2.

Houston’s Brandon Bielak gave up six hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Lowe walked with two outs in the first before Jung’s 20th home run made it 2-0.

Mauricio Dubón and Alex Bregman hit consecutive singles to start Houston’s first before Kyle Tucker walked to load the bases. Gray then walked José Abreu to send a run home and cut the lead to 2-1.

McCormick then smacked a double to center filed to score two and put the Astros up 3-2. There was one out in the inning when Jeremy Peña grounded out to score Abreu and push the lead to 4-2.

Bielak walked Brad Miller and Taveras with one out in the second. Smith then reached on a fielding error by Abreu that allowed Miller to score to get Texas within 4-3. An RBI single by Jankowski with two outs tied it before Lowe’s single put the Rangers on top 5-4.

Smith sent Bielak’s first pitch of the fourth inning to the seats in right field to make it 6-4.

Bregman and Tucker both singled with no outs in the fifth before a walk by Abreu loaded the bases. A sacrifice fly by McCormick scored Bregman before a sacrifice fly by Díaz sent another run home to tie it at 6-all.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: OF Adolis García was out for a second straight game after being hit on the right hand by a pitch Saturday. Manager Bruce Bochy said García still couldn’t grip a bat and that he was day to day.

Astros: Manager Dusty Baker said DH Yordan Alvarez is doing well and could come off the injured list in the next day or two. Alvarez hasn’t played since injuring his right oblique June 8. … 2B Jose Altuve worked out on the field before Monday’s game and Baker said he might not need to go on a rehabilitation assignment before returning. Altuve hasn’t played since injuring his left oblique during batting practice July 4.

UP NEXT

RHP J.P. France (5-3, 3.13 ERA) starts for Houston when the series continues Tuesday night. The Rangers haven’t announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports