Israel-Palestinian conflict
Buffalo Bills
Simone Biles World Championships
Afghanistan earthquake
AP Top 25
Sports

Minute Maid Park retractable roof to be open for Game 2 of ALDS between Astros and Twins

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — The retractable roof at Minute Maid Park will be open for Game 2 of the AL Division series between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins Sunday night.

Houston manager Dusty Baker was asked how much input players and staff had into the decision.

“The staff and players, none,” he said. “That’s a league decision.”

It will be just the second time this season that the roof will be opened for a game as temperatures in Houston are normally too hot for games to be played with it open.

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw rubs his face after Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas scored off an RBI double by Evan Longoria during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
After Kershaw’s debacle, the Dodgers look to regroup with a rookie against the D-backs in NLDS
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Orion Kerkering (50) works against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Orion Kerkering rising for the Phillies in NLDS after amazing climb through minors
Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks warms up before Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Orioles’ Hyde says Hicks missed a hit-and-run sign when Henderson was caught stealing in Game 1

After a brutal summer, temperatures have dipped this week in Houston and it was expected to be 73 degrees at first pitch Sunday night.

Baker said that the park plays differently when the roof is open.

“The wind comes in and bounces off of this and goes back out to that, similar to the roof playing different with Milwaukee with the panels open or even Arizona when it travels a little different,” he said. “Anytime there’s a circular building, that’s creating kind of a wind tunnel, flags might be going this way and wind is actually going that way.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports