Sports

Houston Astros activate RHP José Urquidy from the 60-day IL

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Houston Astros activated right-hander José Urquidy from the 60-day injured list on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Urquidy was slated to start the team’s series finale at the New York Yankees. He had been sidelined by shoulder discomfort.

To make room for Urquidy’s return, left-hander Parker Mushinski was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land, and right-hander Spenser Watkins was designated for assignment.

Urquidy is making his first big league appearance since he left an April 30 start against Philadelphia because of inflammation in his pitching shoulder. He went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in four minor league rehab starts, striking out 11 in 14 innings.

Urquidy went 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in his first six starts of the season with Houston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB