Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in deadly crowd surge at Texas festival

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian rebellion
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Election 2024
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The end of affirmative action
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL players suspended
U.S. News

Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in deadly crowd surge at Texas festival

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. A Texas grand jury has declined to indict Travis Scott in the criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, the rappers attorney said Thursday. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
1 of 4 | 

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. A Texas grand jury has declined to indict Travis Scott in the criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, the rappers attorney said Thursday. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A Texas grand jury has declined to indict Travis Scott in the criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, the rappers attorney said Thursday. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
2 of 4 | 

FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A Texas grand jury has declined to indict Travis Scott in the criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, the rappers attorney said Thursday. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Travis Scott's lawyer, Kent Schaffer, leaves the grand jury's courtroom, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Houston. A Harris County grand jury has been considering a criminal indictment against Scott and others for the Astroworld concert deaths in 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Travis Scott’s lawyer, Kent Schaffer, leaves the grand jury’s courtroom, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Houston. A Harris County grand jury has been considering a criminal indictment against Scott and others for the Astroworld concert deaths in 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Travis Scott's lawyer, Kent Schaffer, talks to the media about the grand jury, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Houston. A Harris County grand jury has been considering a criminal indictment against Scott and others for the Astroworld concert deaths in 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)
4 of 4 | 

Travis Scott’s lawyer, Kent Schaffer, talks to the media about the grand jury, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Houston. A Harris County grand jury has been considering a criminal indictment against Scott and others for the Astroworld concert deaths in 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JUAN LOZANO
 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas grand jury declined to indict rap superstar Travis Scott in a criminal investigation of a deadly crowd surge at the 2021 Astroworld festival, where some spectators were packed so tightly they could not move their arms or even breathe, his attorney and prosecutors said Thursday.

Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed that the Harris County grand jury had met and decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges stemming from the concert.

“He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” Schaffer said, adding that the decision is “a great relief.”

Other news
FILE - The Texas Rangers stand for the national anthem before an opening day baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, March 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Texas Rangers are the only one of the 30 MLB teams that aren't hosting Pride Night during a game in June as part of Pride Month. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)
Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night?
The Texas Rangers are the only one of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball that aren’t hosting Pride Night during a game in June as part of Pride Month.
Big Pokey performs during the birthday celebration for Z-Ro at The House of Blues in Downtown Houston on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Milton Powell, a Houston rapper who performed under the name Big Pokey and is credited with elevating the city's hip-hop scene, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, after collapsing during a show in Texas, according to a local justice of the peace. He was 48. (Jamaal Ellis/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Big Pokey, of Houston’s legendary Screwed Up Click, dies after collapsing at Juneteenth show
Big Pokey, a Houston rapper known for regional hits such as “Ball ‘N Parlay,” “Who Dat Talking Down,” died after performing a show in Texas over the weekend. He was 48.
Marti Syring takes a moment to hydrate and sit down at the Montgomery County Senior's Garden, Friday, June 16, 2023 in Conroe, Texas.Dangerous heat will continue across Montgomery County through the weekend. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Extreme heat baking much of Texas, with forecasters saying no relief anytime soon
Summer hasn’t officially started, but extreme heat is already making itself right at home in Texas. Temperatures on Friday soared above triple digits in many cities.
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) greets Jose Abreu at the dugout after Abreu hit a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Abreu homers, drives in 3 as Astros hold off Guardians 6-4 following marathon series opener
CLEVELAND (AP) — As the fight-to-the-finish Guardians started mounting another rally and 35,000 fans sensed more late-inning magic, Astros manager Dusty Baker stayed positive.

Circumstances of the deaths limited what charges prosecutors were able to present before the grand jury, eliminating potential counts such as murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, said Alycia Harvey, an assistant district attorney with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

That left prosecutors to focus on possible counts of endangering a child in connection with the deaths of the two youngest concertgoers, ages 9 and 14, she added.

""The grand jury ... found that no crime did occur, that no single individual was criminally responsible,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

The Nov. 5, 2021, crowd surge in Houston killed 10 young festivalgoers who ranged in age from 9 to 27. The official cause of death was compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.

Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals.

Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon after the grand jury’s decision, police presented various details from their investigation including a timeline of events during Scott’s performance, the location at the concert site where the deaths occurred and video showing areas where crowds of people collapsed on each other.

But Police Chief Troy Finner declined to say what the overall conclusion of his agency’s investigation was or whether police should have stopped the concert sooner. Finner said police plan to make the more than 1,000-page report in the case public so people can read all the information investigators reviewed.

“The chief of police is not going to get up here and point fingers at anybody. I respect the grand jury’s decision. I simply want people to read (the offense report), read the entire investigation and everybody will see, very, very complicated,” Finner said.

Schaffer said he feels sympathy for those who were killed at the festival and their families.

“But Travis is not responsible,” Schaffer said. “Bringing criminal charges against him will not ease their pain.”

The grand jury declined to indict five other people, including festival manager Brent Silberstein. An attorney for Silberstein did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

More than 500 lawsuits were filed over the deaths and injuries at the concert, including many against Live Nation and Scott. Some have since been settled.

Kevin Haynes, a Houston attorney whose firm is representing hundreds of people injured at the concert, said he was disappointed by the grand jury’s decision but the civil cases will continue “to ensure responsible parties are held accountable in the ongoing pursuit of justice.”

About 50,000 people attended the festival.

A 56-page event operations plan for the event had detailed protocols for various dangerous scenarios including a shooting, bomb or terrorist threats and severe weather. But it did not include information on what to do in the event of a crowd surge.

In November, a task force unveiled a new agreement that local officials, public safety agencies and promoters said will clearly outline the responsibilities of all parties involved in such events to ensure they are safe.

Finner said Thursday that elevated platforms are now mandatory at such shows and they will be staffed by Houston police, firefighters and others who will all have authority to halt an event if they see problems.

Similar crushes have happened all over the world, from a soccer stadium in England to the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia to Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital. Most people who who die in crowd surges suffocate.

___

Find the AP’s coverage of the Astroworld festival: https://apnews.com/hub/astroworld-festival-deaths