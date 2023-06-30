People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
U.S. News

Mayor says emergency options to house asylum seekers include help from Maine’s National Guard

FILE - Asylum-seekers are given instructions upon arriving at the Portland Expo Center, April 10, 2023, in Portland, Maine.
FILE - Asylum-seekers are given instructions upon arriving at the Portland Expo Center, April 10, 2023, in Portland, Maine.

FILE - Maine Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the Budget address on Feb. 14, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
FILE - Maine Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the Budget address on Feb. 14, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The largest city in Maine is asking Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to either relocate hundreds of unhoused asylum seekers to college dormitories — or to activate the National Guard and to open an emergency shelter, since the city is closing a temporary gymnasium shelter in about six weeks.

The request sent to the governor on Thursday follows a protest a day earlier at the Portland Expo in which asylum seekers urged the city and state to come up with long-term housing solutions.

In the letter, Mayor Kate Snyder and City Manager Danielle West urged the governor to support an effort by the Greater Portland Council of Governments to move as many as 600 asylum seekers to Unity College, or alternatively, to activate the Maine National Guard to create emergency shelters.

Ben Goodman, spokesperson for the governor, said it would be up to MaineHousing to provide funding to host asylum seekers at Unity College. “Our office does not speculate on the potential use of the National Guard,” Goodman said.

Since the start of the year, Portland has received more than 1,500 asylum seekers, mostly from African countries. The shelter at the Portland Expo will close Aug. 16.