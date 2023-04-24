Atalanta eyes return to Europe after beating Roma

Atalanta's Mario Pasalic, left, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Roma at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Monday April 24, 2023. (Simone Spada/LaPresse via AP)

Atalanta's Mario Pasalic, left, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Roma at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Monday April 24, 2023. (Simone Spada/LaPresse via AP)

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta boosted its chances of returning to Europe after beating visiting Roma 3-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Mario Pasalic put Atalanta ahead before the break after being set up by Duvan Zapata. Then Rafael Toloi doubled the advantage midway through the second half with a bouncing shot that Roma defender Diego Llorente headed into his own goal in a failed clearing attempt.

After Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled one back for Roma, Teun Koopmeiners immediately restored the two-goal advantage following a goalkeeping blunder by Rui Patricio.

Seventh-placed Atalanta moved within two points of sixth-placed Inter Milan and the Italian league’s Conference League spot.

Roma remained fifth, level on points with fourth-placed AC Milan, and four points ahead of Atalanta.

After five straight seasons of playing in Europe, Atalanta didn’t qualify for any continental competitions for this season.

Roma faces Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League semifinals.

