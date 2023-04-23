MATCHDAY: Roma visits Atalanta with Europe spots on line

Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho watches during the Europa League second leg quarterfinal soccer match between Roma and Feyenoord at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

Fourth-place Roma visits seventh-place Atalanta in a potentially key match toward determining which Serie A clubs will qualify for Europe. Roma is level on points with fifth-place AC Milan with the top four qualifying for the Champions League. Atalanta trails sixth-place Inter Milan and Italy’s Europa Conference League spot by five points. Roma qualified for the Europa League semifinals by beating Feyenoord after extra time on Thursday but defender Chris Smalling and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum exited that match injured and remain questionable.

___

