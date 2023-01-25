Intuitive Surgical, Trustmark fall; AT&T, Progressive rise

AP NEWS
    January 25, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

    Boeing Co., up 70 cents to $212.68.

    The aerospace-defense giant reported a big fourth-quarter loss, but said it is sticking with plans to increase jet production.

    AT&T Inc., up $1.26 to $20.42.

    The telecommunications company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

    News Corp., up $1.11 to $20.64.

    Rupert Murdoch pulled the plug on a plan to re-merge his News Corp. and Fox Corp., saying it isn’t the right time for shareholders.

    Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 84 cents to $9.05.

    The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a patent related to its drug Lupkynis.

    Trustmark Corp., down $4.47 to $28.55.

    The holding company for Trustmark National Bank reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

    Intuitive Surgical Inc., down $14.18 to $243.80.

    The maker of robotic surgical instruments reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

    Progressive Corp., up $6.28 to $135.47.

    The insurer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

    Textron Inc., up 55 cents to $70.15.

    The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters gave investors an encouraging profit forecast for 2023.

