Intuitive Surgical, Trustmark fall; AT&T, Progressive rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Boeing Co., up 70 cents to $212.68.

The aerospace-defense giant reported a big fourth-quarter loss, but said it is sticking with plans to increase jet production.

AT&T Inc., up $1.26 to $20.42.

The telecommunications company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

News Corp., up $1.11 to $20.64.

Rupert Murdoch pulled the plug on a plan to re-merge his News Corp. and Fox Corp., saying it isn’t the right time for shareholders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 84 cents to $9.05.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a patent related to its drug Lupkynis.

Trustmark Corp., down $4.47 to $28.55.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., down $14.18 to $243.80.

The maker of robotic surgical instruments reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Progressive Corp., up $6.28 to $135.47.

The insurer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Textron Inc., up 55 cents to $70.15.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters gave investors an encouraging profit forecast for 2023.