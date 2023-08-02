FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
World News

Turkish broadcasting watchdog investigates ‘cancellation’ of Ataturk TV series

FILE - A woman looks at a portrait of Turkey's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as she waits with others to pay respect during the 84th anniversary of his death at Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul, Turkey, on Nov. 10, 2022. Turkey's broadcasting watchdog has launched an investigation into claims that digital platform Disney+ pulled a series on the country's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the group's chairman said. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog has launched an investigation into claims that streaming service Disney + pulled a series on the country’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the group’s chairman said.

Local media reports said Armenian Americans had lobbied for the show to be canceled on the grounds that Ataturk, as an officer in the Ottoman army, was tied to the mass killing of Armenians in 1915.

The Radio and Television Supreme Board decided to initiate an investigation “based on the public information” that Disney+ decided not to broadcast the series, board chairman Ebubekir Sahin said on social media late Tuesday.

Ataturk, who led the Turkish independence struggle in the years following World War I and went on to become the country’s first president, is a much-venerated figure in Turkey, where insulting his memory is a criminal offense.

Disney+ announced last month that the Ataturk series would be aired “on the 100th anniversary” of the Turkish Republic, which falls on Oct. 29.

On Monday, the Armenian National Committee of America thanked supporters of its campaign against Disney+ “glorifying” Ataturk and claimed the show had been canceled.

Disney+ did not respond to an emailed request for comment on the status of the series.

Omer Celik, spokesman for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, called it a “shame” that Disney+ had “succumbed to the pressure of the Armenian lobby” in reportedly canceling the series.

“This attitude of the platform in question is disrespectful to the values of the Republic of Turkey and our nation,” Celik said in a social media post.

An estimated 1.5 million people were killed in what is widely viewed as the first genocide of the 20th century. Turkey denies that the deaths of Armenians constituted genocide, saying the toll has been inflated and that those killed were victims of civil war and unrest.