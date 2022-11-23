Athens State University president announces resignation

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Athens State University’s president is stepping down from the post.

Philip Way on Nov. 11 announced his resignation which is effective Dec. 31. Way, the university’s 37th president, has served in the role since May 2019, the university said in a news release.

Catherine Wehlburg, the university’s current provost and vice president for academic affairs, will serve as acting president while a search for the school’s next president is underway.

During Way’s tenure, the university has initiated 20 new degree programs, particularly at the graduate level.

“I have done what I aimed to do,” Way said in the release.

Way said he now plans to take time to “rebalance” his life and focus on “conventional faculty activities, as well as family and personal pursuits.”

“The Board and I wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” said Arthur Orr, chairman of the university’s board.