Sancet scores in Athletic Bilbao’s 3-0 win over last-place Almeria on day of 1st call-up with Spain

MADRID (AP) — Oihan Sancet celebrated his first call-up to Spain’s national team by scoring in Athletic Bilbao’s 3-0 win over last-place Almeria in the Spanish league on Friday.

Gorka Guruzeta and Dani García also scored for Athletic as it ended its brief winless run and moved into the top four in the standings with the victory at San Mames Stadium.

The 23-year-old Sancet earlier Friday was included in the squad by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente for upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

The midfielder sealed Athletic’s victory in the 81st minute after Guruzeta scored in the 10th and García in the 63rd.

Athletic was coming off two disappointing setbacks — it conceded a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw against Getafe at home and lost 3-0 at Real Sociedad in the Basque Country derby.

The win moved Athletic two points behind third-place Girona and one point ahead of fifth-place Atletico Madrid, which has two games in hand.

Almeria, which had only one shot on target, remains the only team without a win in the Spanish league after nine rounds. It had drawn two of its last three matches, including when it relinquished a three-goal halftime lead in a 3-3 draw at home against Granada in its previous game.

Athletic has won 10 of its last 11 league matches against Almeria, including the last six at home.

The Basque Country club is unbeaten at San Mames since a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the opener.

Madrid has a one-point lead over defending champion Barcelona. The Catalan club visits second-to-last-place Granada on Sunday, while Madrid hosts 10th-place Osasuna on Saturday.

