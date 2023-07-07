Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
Sports

Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list

Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz connects for a two RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
1 of 2 | 

Oakland Athletics’ Esteury Ruiz connects for a two RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz connects for a two RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
2 of 2 | 

Oakland Athletics’ Esteury Ruiz connects for a two RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — The Oakland Athletics placed major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a right shoulder injury.

The roster move, retroactive to Thursday, was one of several the Athletics announced Friday before opening a three-game series against the Red Sox.

Ruiz is batting .257 with 43 stolen bases. The Athletics said the outfielder has a shoulder subluxation.

Other news
New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting an RBI-single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
McNeil doubles in go-ahead run, the Mets beat the Padres 7-5 to win 6th straight
Jeff McNeil doubled in Starling Marte with the go-ahead run on the first pitch of the 10th inning and the New York Mets extended their winning streak to a season-high six games by beating the San Diego Padres 7-5 in a matchup of high-priced, underperforming teams.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, July 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Betts hits two of Dodgers’ five homers and drives in four runs in 11-4 victory over Angels
Mookie Betts hit a pair of solo homers and drove in four runs and fellow All-Star Freddie Freeman went deep to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 11-4. J.D.
Colorado Rockies Austin Gomber throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Tovar hits 3-run homer, Gomber wins third straight start as the Rockies beat the Giants 5-2
Ezequiel Tovar hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh to help Austin Gomber win his third straight start, and the Colorado Rockies ended an 11-game losing streak San Francisco Giants by beating the Giants 5-2.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates with teammate Eloy Jimenez (74) after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Luis Robert Jr. hits 26th homer, White Sox rally past Cardinals 8-7 after Montgomery hurt
All-Star Luis Robert Jr. tied the game with his 26th homer of the season, and the Chicago White Sox rallied past St.

Oakland also called up right-hander Angel Felipe and outfielder Cody Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia for assignment.

The Athletics have used 47 players this season, not including the additions to the roster made Friday. Oakland used 64 players last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports