Cincinnati Reds acquire lefty reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado
Sports

Cincinnati Reds acquire lefty reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Sam Moll works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Sam Moll works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds acquired reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The addition of Moll puts another left-hander in Cincinnati’s bullpen as it tries to become the first team to win a division after losing at least 100 games in the previous season. The Reds led the NL Central by a half-game over Milwaukee heading into play on Monday.

Moll, a third-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft, is 0-3 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances this year. He has held lefty hitters to a .197 batting average.

“It’s a nice extra guy in the bullpen. He’s left-handed, obviously, gets lefties out,” Reds general manager Nick Krall said. “He also has options and control as well.”

Other news
Seattle Mariners left fielder AJ Pollock (8) and center fielder Jarred Kelenic, right, can't come up with triple by Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Giants get outfielder AJ Pollock, utility player Mark Mathias from Mariners
Seattle Mariners pitcher Paul Sewald celebrates striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker for the final out of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. The Mariners won 5-2. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
If the Astros have been overlooked this season, the return of Alvarez and Altuve could change that

The Reds got Moll and international cap space from Oakland for minor league right-hander Joe Boyle. The 6-foot-7 Boyle was selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2020 amateur draft.

To make room for Moll on the 40-man roster, the Reds transferred right-hander Hunter Greene to the 60-day injured list. Greene is coming back from right hip pain.

With Greene and Nick Lodolo sidelined by injuries, Cincinnati could use another arm for its rotation ahead of the deadline. It also could get more help for its busy bullpen.

“It’s how can we better our team?” Krall said. “We’re looking at things, whether it’s offense, defense, starting, relief — whatever it is that can make our team better, we’re looking at it.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb