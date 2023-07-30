FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Ark., on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)
Arkansas librarian law blocked
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup: How to Watch
Showtimes for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" are pictured behind the ticket booth at the Los Feliz Theatre, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
‘Barbie’ bonanza continues
This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel responding to a small plane that crashed into a hanger at Cable Airport in Upland, Calif., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)
Three killed in Calif. small plane crash
Sports

Blach, 4 relievers lead Rockies over Athletics, 2-0; McMahon drives in both runs

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ty Blach works against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 of 4 | 

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ty Blach works against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Former Colorado Rockies manager Clint Hurdle acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced during a promotion to mark the team's 30th anniversary before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 of 4 | 

Former Colorado Rockies manager Clint Hurdle acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced during a promotion to mark the team’s 30th anniversary before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk drops his bat as he flies out against Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Luis Medina to end the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 of 4 | 

Colorado Rockies’ Randal Grichuk drops his bat as he flies out against Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Luis Medina to end the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon follows the flight of his RBI double against Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Luis Medina in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
4 of 4 | 

Colorado Rockies’ Ryan McMahon follows the flight of his RBI double against Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Luis Medina in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By MICHAEL KELLY
 
Share

DENVER (AP) — Ty Blach tossed five strong innings, Ryan McMahon had two hits and drove in both runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 on Sunday to salvage the final game of the three-game series.

Matt Koch, Brent Suter and Daniel Bard each pitched an inning before Justin Lawrence capped the shutout with a clean ninth to earn his eighth save.

“That was pitching at its finest,” Rockies manager Buddy Black said. “It was a really, really good game when we needed it, on a summer day in Denver in late July when it’s hot and the ball flies. Two runs. Well pitched on both sides.”

Ramón Laureano had two hits and Luis Medina (3-8) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings for the Athletics.

Other news
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Murphy (72) tags out San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Joc Pederson’s 10th-inning single lifts San Francisco Giants past Boston Red Sox 4-3
San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez, right, celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Sanchez and Snell lead the Padres to a 5-3 win over the Rangers for a 3-game sweep
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Castillo and Crawford lead the Mariners to a 4-0 victory over the Diamondbacks

Oakland, which entered the weekend series averaging 3.22 runs, put up a total of 19 runs in its wins Friday and Saturday nights against traditional starters. The Athletics’ bats went silent against Blach, a reliever and designated opener.

“To come to Coors and keep that offense in check and win two of three games shows the growth in the team,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “It shows that we continue to be competitive, and winning a series is a good sign.”

Blach (1-0), making his second straight start, went a season-high five innings and threw just 11 balls in his 52 pitches. He allowed three hits and only one runner past first base.

McMahon provided the run support with an RBI single in the third inning and a two-out double in the fifth to bring home Ezequiel Tovar.

“Any time you can come through, that’s what this game is about,” McMahon said. “That’s what feels good and just feels good to come through for your team.”

The Athletics’ best chance to score was against Suter in the seventh, when they loaded the bases with two outs. Suter got Nick Allen looking with a 78 mph changeup to end the inning.

THOSE WERE THE DAYS

Colorado continued its season-long 30th anniversary celebration by honoring four key figures in franchise history. Clint Hurdle, Pedro Astacio, Jorge De La Rosa and Carlos González were in attendance and recognized for their major contributions to the Rockies.

Hurdle managed the team to the 2007 World Series, Astacio holds team record for complete games with 14, De La Rosa has the most strikeouts in franchise history with 985, and González was a Gold Glove outfielder and NL batting champion. He also hit a walk-off homer to complete a cycle, which occurred on July 30, 2010.

González, Astacio and De La Rosa threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

Blach, a Denver native, grew up watching them play and got an extra boost from their presence.

“I was walking in from the bullpen and I was like, ‘I’m going to try to channel my inner Jorge de la Rosa,’” he said. “For me to be able to do that is really special.”

RESUME BUILDING

Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk had a good audition this weekend if contending teams are in need of a veteran for the pennant drive. Grichuk homered twice, had four total hits Friday and Saturday and capped the series with a diving catch in right field on Sunday.

“That was outstanding,” Black said. “That’s a highlight-reel play.”

UP NEXT

Athletics: Have not announced a starter for Monday night’s game at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (8-8, 5.83) will start the opener of a three-game series against San Diego on Monday night.