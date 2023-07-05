FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Two-time Olympic triple jumper Ana José Tima banned 3 years for doping

FILE - Ana Lucia Jose Tima, of the Dominican Republic, competes during the women’s triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Two-time Olympic triple jumper Ana José Tima has been banned for three years in a doping case. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit says José Tima also was disqualified from all results since January 2022. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

MONACO (AP) — Two-time Olympic triple jumper Ana José Tima was banned for three years in a doping case, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Wednesday.

José Tima also was disqualified from all results since January 2022 including her 10th place at the world championships held last year in Eugene, Oregon.

The 33-year-old Dominican Republic athlete is suspended until January 2025. She earned a one-year reduction from a potential four-year ban for admitting her doping, the AIU said.

José Tima tested positive in her home country last November for ostarine, which aids muscle growth and has similar effects to anabolic steroids, and the substance GW501516, which failed medical trials more than a decade ago.

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 she did not advance from qualifying into the triple jump final.

