Mike Clevinger strikes out 10 as Chicago White Sox beat Oakland Athletics 6-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in seven sparkling innings, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Sunday for a split of the four-game series between two of the worst teams in the majors.

Yoán Moncada went 4 for 4 for Chicago, and Tim Anderson, Andrew Benintendi and Andrew Vaughn each had two hits. The White Sox improved to 9-15 in August.

Clevinger, Lane Ramsey and Tanner Banks held Oakland to two hits. Esteury Ruiz led off the sixth with a single to left for the Athletics’ only hit off Clevinger.

Moncada doubled twice and drove in two runs as the While Sox (52-79) ended a difficult homestand on a high note.

Chicago fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday, and two women were injured Friday in a shooting during the Athletics’ 12-4 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox said they were unsure if a gun was fired from inside or outside the ballpark.

Clevinger (6-6) walked two in his 13th career double-digit strikeout performance. He is 3-2 with a 2.31 ERA in six starts since he was activated from the injured list July 29 after being sidelined by right biceps inflammation.

After his base hit, Ruiz swiped second and third to give him 51 stolen bases, second in the majors, before scoring on Zack Gelof’s sacrifice fly.

The Athletics (38-93), who have the worst record in baseball, rank last in the majors in hits, runs and batting average.

Paul Blackburn (3-4) allowed four runs in six innings for the A’s, who had won four of six.

Anderson doubled and scored on Vaughn’s single for a 1-0 lead in the first.

Chicago extended its lead to 3-0 in the third. Benintendi singled and scored on third baseman Jordan Diaz’s throwing error on a Vaughn single. Vaughn scored on a wild pitch.

Moncada doubled, advanced on an error and scored on Gavin Sheets’ single in the sixth. Moncada added a two-run double in the seventh.

EARLY EXIT

Oakland manager Mark Kotsay and right fielder Seth Brown were ejected after Brown struck out in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said injuries have affected the mechanics of SS Anderson and 3B Moncada this season. Anderson (sprained left knee) was on the injured list April 11-May 2. Moncada was out April 11-May 12 (lower back soreness) and June 14-July 25 (lower back inflammation). “With Tim, it was that stride and that landing and that turn and then he had to wear a brace,” Grifol said. …OF Luis Robert Jr. had the day off.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Oakland had yet to announce its starter for Monday’s game at Seattle. RHP Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.58 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Mariners.

White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech (5-11, 4.95 ERA) will start Monday at Baltimore. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 5.38 ERA) is expected to pitch for the Orioles.

