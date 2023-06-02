Diamondbacks host the Braves, look to extend home win streak

Atlanta Braves (33-23, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (6-3, 3.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -127, Diamondbacks +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the Atlanta Braves.

Arizona is 34-23 overall and 19-12 at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta has gone 18-9 in road games and 33-23 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.69 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 11 home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .324 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 13-for-38 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .