Diamondbacks host the Braves, look to extend home win streak

By The Associated PressJune 2, 2023 GMT

Atlanta Braves (33-23, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (6-3, 3.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -127, Diamondbacks +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the Atlanta Braves.

Arizona is 34-23 overall and 19-12 at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta has gone 18-9 in road games and 33-23 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.69 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Ronald Acuna Jr. has 11 home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .324 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 13-for-38 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

    Braves: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by five runs

    INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

    Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

