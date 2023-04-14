Royals begin 3-game series with the Braves

Atlanta Braves (9-4, first in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-9, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0); Royals: Brady Singer (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -155, Royals +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Atlanta Braves to begin a three-game series.

Kansas City is 1-6 at home and 4-9 overall. The Royals are 2-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 5-1 record in road games and a 9-4 record overall. The Braves are 4-2 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 7-3, .000 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .