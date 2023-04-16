Royals host Atlanta Braves, look to stop home losing streak

Atlanta Braves (11-4, first in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-11, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -161, Royals +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a five-game home losing streak.

Kansas City has a 1-8 record at home and a 4-11 record overall. Royals pitchers have a collective 5.00 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Atlanta has an 11-4 record overall and a 7-1 record on the road. The Braves are 9-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Braves: 7-3, .000 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Royals: Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .