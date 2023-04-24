Braves begin 4-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (12-10, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-8, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-1, 4.08 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (2-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -279, Marlins +228; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Atlanta is 4-6 at home and 14-8 overall. The Braves are fourth in MLB play with 30 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Miami has a 12-10 record overall and a 5-4 record on the road. The Marlins have a 5-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has seven doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five doubles, a triple and a home run for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 16-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .