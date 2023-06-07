Mets take on the Braves looking to break road skid

New York Mets (30-31, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (36-24, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.62 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -121, Mets +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to the Atlanta Braves looking to break a three-game road slide.

Atlanta has a 36-24 record overall and a 16-14 record at home. The Braves are 19-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has a 30-31 record overall and a 15-19 record in road games. The Mets have gone 19-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Braves have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 17 home runs while slugging .516. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, four triples and four home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 6-for-39 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .275 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .