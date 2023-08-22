Stewart, Ortega and Lindor go deep as Mets beat the first-place Braves 10-4

ATLANTA (AP) — DJ Stewart, Rafael Ortega and Francisco Lindor homered as the New York Mets won for the seventh time in nine games, beating the first-place Braves 10-4 on Monday night despite two homers by Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna.

Going ahead to stay with a four-run fifth inning, the Mets bounced back from an embarrassing series at Citi Field just over a week ago.

Atlanta won the first three games of that meeting by a combined score of 34-3 before the Mets salvaged the finale 7-6.

This time, New York got off to a winning start in a three-game set at Truist Park.

After Ozuna’s second homer of the night pushed the Braves to their first lead, 4-3 in the fourth, Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, Daniel Vogelbach came through with consecutive RBI singles against Allan Winans (1-1).

After Brad Hand replaced Winans, Stewart dropped down a bunt on the safety squeeze to bring home Alonso.

Lindor put the game out of reach with his 23rd homer, a three-run drive off Hand in the sixth.

David Peterson lasted 4 2/3 innings for the Mets, one out shy of qualifying for the win. That went to Phil Bickford (3-4), who struck out three in 1 1/3 innings.

Ozuna had the 17th multi-homer game of his career and third this season. He launched solo homers in the second and fourth innings, giving him 26 for the year.

Winans returned from the minors to make his third start of the season for the Braves — and second in a row against the Mets, the organization where he started his pro career.

This one didn’t go nearly as well as the previous outing, when he threw seven scoreless innings for his first big league win.

Winans was charged with seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, including a pair of homers in the third.

Stewart launched a drive down the right-field line for his sixth homer of the season, and Ortega followed with a two-run shot into the right-field seats for his first homer since joining the Mets.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Starling Marte was getting a second opinion on his right groin strain, which could determine if he’s able to return this season. ... IF Mark Vientos (left wrist tendinitis) is expected to come off the IL on Saturday, when he’s eligible, or close to that date.

Braves: RHP Yonny Chirinos was placed on the 15-day injured list, backdated to Sunday, with elbow inflammation. Chirinos has been largely ineffective since being acquired off waivers from Tampa Bay. The move cleared a spot for Winans on the 26-man roster. ... CF Michael Harris returned to the lineup after missing one game with a right foot contusion. He had a two-run double in the third.

UP NEXT

RH Bryce Elder (9-4, 3.46) goes for the Braves in the second game of the series, trying to become the third Atlanta pitcher to reach double-figure wins. He’ll be opposed by New York RH Tylor Megill (7-6, 5.53), who is 0-1 with a 6.55 ERA in two previous starts against the Braves this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb