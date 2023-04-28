Braves visit the Mets to begin 4-game series

Atlanta Braves (17-9, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-11, second in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (1-0, .60 ERA, .93 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 7.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -139, Mets +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves on Friday to begin a four-game series.

New York has a 5-4 record at home and a 15-11 record overall. The Mets are 11-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has a 10-2 record on the road and a 17-9 record overall. The Braves have the highest team slugging percentage in the NL at .448.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has six doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .341 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 16-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with seven home runs while slugging .505. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 12-for-38 with five doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.76 ERA, even run differential

Braves: 5-5, .223 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .