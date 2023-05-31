Athletics aim to sweep 3-game series over the Braves

Atlanta Braves (32-23, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (12-45, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jared Shuster (1-2, 5.33 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-5, 8.45 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -234, Athletics +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and the Atlanta Braves square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Athletics can sweep the series with a victory.

Oakland has a 12-45 record overall and a 7-23 record at home. The Athletics have a 10-39 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Atlanta has a 32-23 record overall and a 17-9 record in road games. The Braves are 15-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Noda has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 5-for-29 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 15 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 13-for-38 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .177 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .