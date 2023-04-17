Padres open 3-game series with the Braves

Atlanta Braves (12-4, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (8-9, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0); Padres: Ryan Weathers (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -153, Padres +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres open a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

San Diego has an 8-9 record overall and a 4-6 record in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 4.29 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Atlanta is 8-1 on the road and 12-4 overall. The Braves have a 6-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 3-1.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .000 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 7-3, .000 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .