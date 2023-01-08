Alcorn State secures 89-76 victory against Alabama A&M

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Keondre Montgomery scored 24 points as Alcorn State beat Alabama A&M 89-76 on Saturday night.

Montgomery was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Braves (4-10). Dominic Brewton scored 21 points, shooting 8 of 14 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Dekedran Thorn shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The victory broke a seven-game skid for the Braves.

The Bulldogs (6-10) were led in scoring by Dailin Smith, who finished with 15 points. Jayland Randall added 12 points for Alabama A&M. In addition, Omari Peek-Green had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Alcorn State hosts Alabama State while Alabama A&M visits Jackson State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .