Braves play the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Atlanta Braves (26-15, first in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (25-16, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jared Shuster (0-0); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-0, 1.72 ERA, .86 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -118, Rangers -102; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Texas Rangers leading the series 1-0.

Texas is 25-16 overall and 12-7 at home. The Rangers have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .440.

Atlanta has gone 16-6 in road games and 26-15 overall. The Braves have an 8-4 record in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has six doubles, 10 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .250 for the Rangers. Jonah Heim is 15-for-42 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 12 doubles and nine home runs for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 13-for-39 with five doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Braves: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .