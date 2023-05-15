Braves play the Rangers looking to end road skid

Atlanta Braves (25-15, first in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (25-15, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-0, 1.72 ERA, .86 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Texas Rangers looking to stop a three-game road skid.

Texas has a 12-6 record at home and a 25-15 record overall. The Rangers have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .265.

Atlanta is 25-15 overall and 15-6 in road games. The Braves have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 13-for-41 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBI for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 11-for-35 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Braves: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .