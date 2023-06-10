FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Nationals enter matchup with the Braves on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Nationals (25-37, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-24, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 3.66 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Braves: Jared Shuster (2-2, 4.99 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -185, Nationals +157; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to stop their five-game losing streak with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 19-14 record in home games and a 39-24 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Washington has a 13-16 record in road games and a 25-37 record overall. The Nationals are 17-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Braves are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 34 RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-37 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.43 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.