Durant and Young clash in Brooklyn-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (13-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA’s best scorers, Kevin Durant and Trae Young, meet when Brooklyn and Atlanta take the court. Durant is fifth in the NBA averaging 29.8 points per game and Young ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game.

The Nets are 10-6 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 15.1 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.7.

The Hawks have gone 9-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.5 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is scoring 29.8 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Nets. Irving is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young is averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (ankle).

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (thigh), John Collins: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: day to day (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .