Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) yells at referee Ed Malloy (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) yells at referee Ed Malloy (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta.

Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the Hawks a 121-119 lead in the extra period.

Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Bulls a seemingly safe 122-121 advantage.

But Atlanta’s A.J. Griffin took sideline alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson and scored on a turnaround jumper with Derrick Jones Jr. defending to give the Hawks a 123-122 victory.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports