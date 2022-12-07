St. Francis (BKN) secures 68-50 win over Hartford

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Moreno had 18 points in St. Francis (BKN)’s 68-50 win against Hartford on Tuesday night.

Moreno added three steals for the Terriers (4-4). Rob Higgins scored 13 points while going 6 of 12 from the field, and added three steals. Zion Bethea shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Michael Dunne led the Hawks (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Hartford also got nine points from Kurtis Henderson. In addition, Jared Kimbrough had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .